Bridgeport engineering students win scholarships

University of Bridgeport School of Engineering students won $4,000 in scholarships at the ninth annual Tristate AAAEA (Arab American Association of Engineers and Architects) awards dinner held Nov. 15 in Staten Island.

The scholarships were awarded to undergraduate and graduate students majoring in engineering, architecture or computer science. More than 100 students from tristate universities competed for prizes.

Eight winners were selected based on their grades, involvement in extracurricular activities and responses to a series of questions regarding their research interests and ways they might harness their skills to address broad social issues.

Three UB students won awards. Wafa Elmannai is a Ph.D. candidate in computer science and engineering. Mohamad El Naamani is an electrical engineer from Lebanon and a master’s degree student in technology management. Zhaoqi Song, an undergraduate electrical engineering major, is interested in robotics and data processing

“We are proud that the AAAEA and its expert judges recognized our engineering students’ hard work,” said Khaled Elleithy, associate vice president for graduate studies and research. “This is the second year that UB students have won numerous scholarships from AAAEA. Their success is inspiring.”