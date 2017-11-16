Carter Pate named interim CEO at Providence Service Corp.

Carter Pate has been appointed interim CEO at The Providence Service Corp. in Stamford, following the resignation of President and CEO James Lindstrom, who also resigned from its board of directors.

PSC owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies that are primarily engaged in the provision of health care and workforce development services for public and private sector entities seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes.

Pate is the founder and CEO of Carter Pate LLC, a resource for management and boards of directors seeking expertise and interim C-suite services.

“Carter has considerable operating, financial, and executive leadership experience in industries that align directly with Providence’s end markets,” said Providence Chairman Chris Shackelton. “With his relevant industry expertise and proven track record, Carter is ideally suited to lead initiatives to create further value as we continue to focus on our capital allocation strategy, review market expansion opportunities, and accelerate margin enhancement efforts across our portfolio companies.”

Shackelton also commended Lindstrom, who joined the company in 2015, for his service, saying that all parties had agreed that “the time was right for a change in leadership.”

“Providence has built a strong portfolio of leading service providers and networks that operate in markets with significant long-term growth potential,” Pate said. “The company is well-positioned to leverage its scale advantages and technology innovation to drive further operational and client benefits.”