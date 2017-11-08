New Haven latest to sue Purdue Pharma over opioid marketing

New Haven is the latest municipality to file a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and other pharmaceutical companies over marketing of opioids.

At issue are the city’s claims that the accused companies – which in addition to the Stamford drug maker include Teva Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals and Insys Therapeutics, plus such wholesale distributors as McKesson Corp. and Cardinal Health – engaged in deceptive marketing practices that have contributed to New Haven’s opioid abuse epidemic.

Last year, 70 people died in New Haven from opioid-related deaths, the second-highest total of any city in Connecticut.

“This plague that has been visited on this city and on countless other towns and cities and their citizens must be forcefully defended so that lives are saved and families are protected against the heartbreak caused by opioid addiction,” said John Rose Jr., corporation counsel for the city.

Nine states – Alaska, New Jersey, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Washington – are suing Purdue Pharma and other opioid manufacturers, as are numerous cities and counties. The Stamford firm has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.