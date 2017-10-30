Open enrollment for New York health exchanges opens Nov. 1

State officials are reminding New York residents that open enrollment for health plans offered on the New York State of Health exchanges opens Nov. 1.

As the opening for the fifth enrollment period for the exchanges set up under the Affordable Care Act approaches, more than 4 million New Yorkers have signed up for health insurance through New York State of Health, according to state data.

“The ACA is still the law — and New Yorkers should know they can enroll starting November 1st to find the right coverage for their needs,” Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said in a statement.

The open enrollment period will run through Jan. 31, 2018. New York runs its own exchanges, which allows it to extend enrollment beyond the Dec. 15 cutoff set by the federal government.

In August, the state approved rate increases for 15 companies offering qualified health plans on the state exchanges. That same month, Northwell Health announced it was shutting down its CareConnect subsidiary, which offered individual qualified health plans and small business plans on the state exchanges.

The state’s Department of Health has argued that for qualified health plan enrollees who are eligible for tax credits, premium costs for the silver level plans will be about the same or lower compared with last year.

The state expects to renew coverage for more than 400,000 households during the open enrollment period and enroll new customers.