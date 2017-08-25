Northwell Health to leave insurance market, shut down CareConnect

CareConnect, the insurance subsidiary of Long Island-based Northwell Health, announced Thursday it will shut down and withdraw from the New York state insurance market in 2018.

CareConnect’s operation will continue over the next year, the company said. It will still pay claims and provide service to members as well as assist policy holders transferring to other health plans.

Launched in 2013 by Northwell, CareConnect is the state’s first provider-owned commercial health plan. Northwell Health is the state’s largest health care provider, with a network of 22 hospitals that includes Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco and Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow. CareConnect insures 125,000 people and employs 200.

In its announcement, Northwell Heath CEO and President Michael J. Dowling pointed to uncertainty in health care policy at the federal level for the company’s decision to leave the markets set up under the Affordable Care Act.

“It has become increasingly clear that continuing the CareConnect health plan is financially unsustainable, given the failure of the federal government and Congress to correct regulatory flaws that have destabilized insurance markets and their refusal to honor promises of additional funding,” Dowling said in a statement.

CareConnect also has long argued that it is unfairly penalized by an ACA provision known as risk adjustment. Risk adjustment payments require carriers with particularly healthy customers to transfer money to carriers with relatively unhealthy populations.

The payments are designed to prevent insurers from going after only the healthiest customers. CareConnect argues, however, that flaws in the process of calculating the payments force smaller insurers to subsidize larger ones. Northwell argued in its announcement Thursday that the formulas favor established insurers with more in-depth patient histories.

This year, CareConnect was hit with a $112 million risk adjustment bill for its small group insurance market offering, which it said was about half of its small group revenue. The company said it would have been profitable without the payment and was expecting to face another risk-adjustment payment above $100 million next year.

CareConnect previously cited the payments as the reason it had to raise premium rates on its small group market plans for 2018. The company requested a rate increase of 19.3 percent, which the state later decreased to 15.5 percent.

“The continuing uncertainty in Washington about the future of the ACA, intractable regulatory problems and the federal government’s broken promise of so-called `risk-corridor’ payments to insurers provide us with no viable path to profitability in the foreseeable future,” Dowling said.

Northwell Health must now submit a withdrawal plan to the state Dept. of Financial Services, which regulates New York’s insurance market. The company said its employees will keep their jobs during the transition period. Northwell will also try to find positions for them within its health care system.

CareConnect covered 2,130 people in Westchester County who bought qualified health plans on the state exchange last year, according to state data, about 15 percent of the country market. The company also covered 227 customers on the state small group exchange in Westchester, capturing about 75 percent of that market.

The withdrawal of CareConnect leaves Westchester with six insurers approved to sell plans in the state’s individual market in 2018 and three carriers for the small group market.

“In spite of recent federal efforts to destabilize markets and threats to dismantle or not enforce the ACA, New York’s healthcare market remains robust and consumers across New York have real choice of coverage,” said state Dept. of Financial Services Superintendent Maria T. Vullo following CareConnect’s announcement. “DFS will work with CareConnect on an orderly transition to ensure that all of its members know their full options and continue to receive healthcare coverage without interruption.”