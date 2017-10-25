Lower Hudson Valley has fewer jobs in September

The Lower Hudson Valley posted fewer jobs in September, for the second straight month of losses, according to state Department of Labor data.

Nonfarm employment in Westchester, Rockland and Orange counties declined by an estimated 11,300 jobs, or 1.6 percent. New York lost 36,400, or 0.4 percent, while nationally there was a net gain of 340,000, or 0.2 percent.

The 12-month period remained positive, with 6,200 new jobs, or 0.9 percent regional growth, from September 2016 to last month.

Most of the September losses were in the private sector, where there were an estimated 8,700 fewer jobs and a 1.4 percent decline. The government sector lost 2,600 jobs, or 2.3 percent.

The greatest gains were in education services, with 2,600 new jobs, followed by transportation and warehousing with 1,300.

The greatest losses were in local government, down by 2,900 positions, and accommodation and food services, down by 1,200.

As the civilian labor force in the Lower Hudson Valley narrowed last month to 819,000, the decline in employed people was offset by an even greater percentage decline in people seeking jobs. That resulted in the unemployment rate ticking down to 4.5 percent from 4.6.

The state unemployment rate declined to 4.7 percent, from 4.9. The national rate declined to 4.1 percent, from 4.5.

The best local unemployment rates in the three counties were in Port Chester, 3.2 percent, Rye, 3.4, and Monroe, Ramapo and White Plains, 4.

The worst local unemployment rates were in Mount Vernon, 6.2 percent, Newburgh, 5.6, and Yonkers, 5.3.

Job counts are based on a survey of 18,000 New York employers. Monthly estimates are preliminary and are not adjusted for seasonal influences, such as holiday and summer jobs.

Unemployment rates are calculated with a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics model and based partly on a survey of 3,100 households.

The two methods often result in different totals, and the numbers can be revised in following months as more information becomes available.