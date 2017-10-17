Vicki Iannotti steps in as chief medical officer at Seton Pediatric Center

Dr. Vicki Iannotti on Monday joined the Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center in Yonkers as its new chief medical officer. She succeeds Dr. R. Gordon Hutcheon, who recently retired after 17 years at the residential center for 169 medically complex and technologically dependent children.

Iannotti will oversee approximately 100 medical professionals, including attending physicians, nurse practitioners, pharmacists and pediatric subspecialists in cardiology, dentistry, orthopedics and pulmonology. She will also supervise quality improvement and safety, health information management, respiratory therapy services, infection control and prevention and laboratory services and the 201,000-square-foot facility, the largest provider of children’s post-acute care in the U.S.

A board-certified pediatrician and graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, Iannotti has spent her entire career in Westchester County, beginning at a private practice in Yonkers more than 20 years ago. She comes to the Seton center from Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, where she was associate chief of general pediatrics and pediatric hospitalist medicine for 12 years.

“Dr. Iannotti is highly regarded and considered a thought leader in children’s health care,” said Seton Pediatric Center CEO Patricia Tursi in the announcement. “Her relationships in the community, as well as her excellent reputation for working with children with complex medical needs, will be extremely valuable as we continue to set the bar for how care should be delivered in a post-acute setting.”

“The opportunity to be chief medical officer at the Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center allows me to bring 23 years of experience and passion for pediatric medicine and special needs children to a place devoted to them,” Iannotti said. “My goal is simple: we will be the best place to be for every child that needs us.”