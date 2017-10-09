In the biggest product launch in the company’s 110-year history, Xerox has introduced 29 Workplace Assistants and Multifunction Devices as part of GITEX Technology Week, being held through Oct. 12 in Dubai.

Headquartered in Norwalk, Xerox has partnered with GITEX as its “digital business consultant partner.” The Dubai event is part of the company’s “Future of Work: Global Tour,” which will make stops in 16 countries to introduce the new products, first announced in March.

The new Xerox VersaLink and AltaLink products turn printers and multifunction printers into smart, connected workplace assistants. The company said the features of the products – which come in a variety of sizes, speeds and proficiencies – include secure capabilities, cloud connectivity, and access to productivity-boosting features and apps.

Xerox’s technology will be spread across 10 different locations at multiple halls during the GITEX show. Over 15 Xerox ConnectKey Devices will be installed and available for visitors and exhibitors to use free of charge; among that product line’s features are the capability to translate documents in less than 30 seconds by simply scanning them.

“This is a historic time for Xerox,” said Pui-Chi Li, head of marketing at Xerox Middle East and Africa, “since it is not only the biggest product launch in the history of the brand, but it is also the first time for Xerox to enter such a high-level collaboration with the GITEX show organizers.”