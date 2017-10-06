Greenwich Design District formed to highlight growing business

The Greenwich Design District has been formed to provide opportunities for design-related businesses to build relationships that will in turn increase awareness and drive foot traffic. These relationships, initially involving relevant businesses along Putnam Avenue, will create trade programs, digital marketing, events, collaborations and more to benefit designers and consumers, according to the district’s founders.

“There is always strength in numbers,” said Beth Dempsey, president of Images and Details, a Darien-based public relations and marketing firm, who conceptualized the idea. “The number of design-related businesses has grown exponentially, so the idea of forming a group makes good business sense.”

Dempsey also created a district map for designers and consumers to navigate the area; it can be picked up at Circa Lighting, Farrow & Ball, Hastens, Home Boutique of Greenwich, Isabella Garrucho Art, Lillian August, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Nanz, Oomph, Putnam & Mason, Remains, Room, The Shade Store, Waterworks, Carmiña Roth, Intérieurs, Togas and Christopher Peacock.

The Greenwich Design District hopes over the next year to include more businesses, designers and architects in the area while becoming the “go to” design destination in Connecticut, Dempsey said.

A “taste and tour” of the district will take place on Oct. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m., and will include product launches, exclusive products, book signings and giveaways at each participating shop.