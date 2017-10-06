The New Jewish Home named Dr. Jeffrey I. Farber the president and CEO of its nonprofit geriatric health and rehabilitation system.

Farber will assume his new position on Dec. 18.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this venerable health care institution, with its

solid track record of providing outstanding and innovative health- and social-care services to older adults and excited about The New Jewish Home’s bright future in our rapidly evolving health care landscape,” Faber said.

Farber serves as senior vice president and chief medical officer of Mount Sinai Health System. He is also CEO of Mount Sinai Care LLC, the system’s Medicare Shared Savings Program Accountable Care Organization, which has more than 42,000 Medicare beneficiaries.

Farber will succeed Audrey Weiner, who will remain president of Jewish Home’s Fund.

“In Jeff Farber we have found a worthy successor to Audrey Weiner, who has led Jewish Home brilliantly for more than 25 years,” said Michel Luskin, chairman of Jewish Home. “A proven leader who is passionate about eldercare, Jeff will build on our strengths and prepare us to embrace the challenges ahead while honoring our core mission and values.”

Farber, who is board-certified in both internal and geriatric medicine, also serves as associate attending physician in geriatric medicine at The Mount Sinai Hospital and associate professor of geriatric medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, a position he will retain after joining Jewish Home.

He earned his medical degree from Yeshiva University’s Albert Einstein College of Medicine and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. He lives in Tenafly, New Jersey with his wife and three children.

Jewish Home serves 12,000 older adults each year in their homes and on its campuses in the Bronx, Manhattan and Westchester through rehabilitation, skilled nursing, housing and a range of home health programs. In Westchester, the organization operates The Sarah Neuman campus at 845 Palmer Ave in Mamaroneck, which offers post-acute rehabilitation and long-term nursing home care.

