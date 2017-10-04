Playtex Products recalls children’s plates and bowls

Shelton-based Playtex Products LLC has issued a voluntary recall of its children’s plates and bowls, citing the potential risk of choking if the clear plastic layer over the products’ graphics should bubble or peel away from the surface.

The recalled products, which were sold across North America in a variety of printed designs between October 2009 and August 2017, are white polypropylene plates and bowls with a colored rim on top and a nonslip bottom, with Playtex is written on the bottom of the products.

The recall includes Playtex Plates and Bowls with printed designs sold separately and in sets, including the Playtex DC Super Friends Bowls 3pk, Playtex DC Super Friends Plates 2pk and Playtex DC Super Friends Mealtime Set.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumers Product Safety Commission and Health Canada.