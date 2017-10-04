Day Pitney adds two partners in Stamford

Day Pitney LLP has added two partners from Connecticut-based law firm Shipman & Goodwin LLP, Peter J. Bilfield and Steven M. Gold. Both will be based in Stamford and New York City as part of Day Pitney’s expansion of its private equity, finance and investment management practices.

Bilfield was also named co-chair of the investment management and private funds group. He focuses on investment management and corporate and securities law, where he represents investment advisers and private investment funds in all aspects of their businesses. Bilfield also works extensively with non-U.S. investment firms located throughout Europe, Asia and Australia on U.S. securities and regulatory matters.

Gold assists clients in the areas of corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial finance, including establishment of

various entities and counseling on finance matters. He represents a diverse group of corporations, entrepreneurs, commercial banks, investment banks and investors, as well as high technology and emerging growth entities.

In addition to Stamford, Day Pitney maintains offices in Boston, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C.