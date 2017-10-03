Charter Communications to build 500,000-square-foot HQ in Stamford

Charter Communications Inc. plans to build a 500,000-square-foot, 15-story headquarters at 406 Washington Blvd. at Gateway at Harbor Point in Stamford, the company announced this morning.

Following its commitment to create and retain 400 jobs under the state’s First Five Program in 2012, Charter said it would create an additional 1,100 jobs in the corporate headquarters and has agreed to a total of $100 million in planned capital expenditures in Connecticut over the next several years.

“Since relocating Charter’s headquarter operations to Stamford in 2012, the company has undergone a transformation to become the second-largest cable provider in the U.S.,” Charter Chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge said. “This new, state-of-the-art facility in downtown Stamford will provide Charter the necessary resources to facilitate its continued growth.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Charter to develop their new headquarters here at Gateway Harbor Point,” said Carl Kuehner, chairman of BLT, which will construct the build-to-suit facility at 406 Washington Blvd with an option to expand the site into a two-building campus. “We look forward to working with their team to create a modern workplace and ecosystem to continue Charter’s strong growth here in Stamford.”

“Charter Communications has been a steadfast corporate citizen since they relocated here in 2012,” Stamford Mayor David Martin said. “We are happy that they chose to stay in Stamford, and add jobs and expand their workforce here. This investment in our city is good news and we applaud their vote of confidence in Stamford.”

“Today is a great day for Connecticut,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy. “Charter’s announcement to create an additional 1,100 jobs shows that our strategic investments are continuing to spur economic growth and create good paying jobs in the state. We look forward to the continued success of Charter Communications as they grow within Connecticut.”

The state Department of Economic and Community Development will provide a 10-year, $10 million low-interest loan to support the project through the state’s First Five Plus program. State funding may be used for new equipment and leasehold improvements.

In addition, the company may be eligible loan forgiveness based on job creation and if employment obligations are met. Charter Communications will also receive up to $10 million in tax credits through DECD’s Urban and Industrial Sites Reinvestment Tax Credit program. Additional tax credits are available if the company exceeds job targets.

The project will break ground after receiving final land-use approvals from the city of Stamford.

Charter serves over 26 million customers in 41 states.