Juice Generation opens at Savor in The Westchester mall

New York City-based juice bar Juice Generation has opened within Savor, The Westchester mall’s dining area in White Plains.

The juice bar offers health-conscious juices, smoothies, fruit bowls, salads and baked items. The 15-year-old company also uses locally grown, organic produce in an effort to support small farms and orchards.

“Many of our loyal customers live in Westchester, so opening a location here was a no-brainer for us,” said the company’s founder, Eric Helms. “When we saw the renderings for (Savor), we knew immediately that it was right for our brand. The team at Simon has redefined the food court experience.”

The company’s store within The Westchester will have a smaller footprint compared with its 17 locations across New York City and Long Island.

“We are delighted to introduce our brand to new customers, while continuing to satisfy long-time customers in this market,” Helms added.

At Savor, Juice Generation joins Tomato & Co., Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque, Whitman’s and Bluestone Lane, all of which opened earlier this year.

Hai Street Kitchen, a Philadelphia-based Asian-fusion restaurant, and frozen yogurt store 16 Handles are expected to open in the coming weeks within Savor, which is part of a multimillion-dollar renovation begun last year by Simon Property Group, operator of the 890,000-square-foot mall.