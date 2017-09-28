Family Services of Westchester receives $331K grant

Port Chester-based Family Services of Westchester (FSW) has received a $331,250 grant to help launch an initiative to help men return to their families after being released from jail and then stay out of jail. Called “Bringing Fathers Back,” the program will work with them both during their incarceration and after release to instill life skills for success in school, work and family life.

FSW reports that an estimated 30 percent of men under age 25 who are imprisoned in Westchester County are young fathers and their incarceration presents risks for their children and families. The grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention is intended to address the specific needs of incarcerated fathers and consider the needs of their children.

“Many of these young men never had a positive role model in their own lives and they often struggle to overcome poverty and low levels of job skills and education,” explained FSW President and CEO Susan B. Wayne. “By helping these young men become better parents and role models for their own children, FSW will contribute to the health and well-being of their families and communities.”