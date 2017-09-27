Fordham University adds real estate master’s program

Fordham University will offer a master’s degree in real estate, with the first classes starting January 2018.

The school will offer classes through its Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center. Fordham is accepting applications now for the 36-credit graduate degree.

Taught by industry professionals, the master’s program will offer classes at Fordham’s Lincoln Center or Westchester campuses, as well as online. Fordham said in its announcement that the program can be completed within a year.

The private university, which is based in the Bronx and includes a Westchester campus in Harrison, launched the Real Estate Institute at its center in Manhattan’s Lincoln Square neighborhood last spring. The master’s program adds on to the Real Estate Insitutes’ seven real estate certificate programs, which are offered through Fordham’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies.

Fordham will hold an information session on the master’s program at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at its Westchester campus.