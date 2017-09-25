Westchester Park Center adds two more office tenants

Heritage Realty Services LLC has signed two law and accounting tenants to office leases at its Westchester Park Center in Harrison, in addition to recently reported deals with a German brewing company and specialty surgical practice at the renovated 220,000-square-foot, Class A property.

At 4 Westchester Park Drive, the Westchester County Bar Association Inc. has leased 2,400 square feet of first-floor space. The association moved its office from 1 N. Broadway in downtown White Plains.

Heritage Realty said Amanda Mellen, of Admiral Real Estate Services Corp. in Bronxville, represented the tenant in the deal.

At 2 Westchester Park Drive, Grassi & Co., a metropolitan accounting and financial consulting firm, leased 3,200 square feet of second-floor office space. Matthew C. Lisk, senior director at Cushman & Wakefield in White Plains, brokered the deal for the tenant.

George T. Constantin, founder and president of Heritage Realty Services, and asset manager Christos Livanos represented ownership in the transactions.