Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York moves to expanded center in Harrison

Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York, a nearly 60-year-old specialty group medical practice in Westchester, has moved its neurosurgical and spine center to expanded offices on the Westchester Avenue office corridor in the town of Harrison.

Formerly at 244 Westchester Ave. on the six-bu ilding White Plains Medical Campus of Healthcare Trust of America Inc., the practice has relocated to a 25,000-square-foot space at 4 Westchester Park Drive, part of Heritage Realty Services’ two-building Westchester Park Center in Harrison.

The new location adds more than 10,000 square feet of office space and combines what was three separate offices at the practice’s former location with consolidated waiting and reception areas.

“Our new location opens up new possibilities for our patients and for BSSNY,” said Dr. John Abrahams, president of Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York, in a press release. “We have patients coming to us from all over the country, so being located in an area that is easily accessible is paramount. With our new offices, it’s even easier for our patients to have access to our world-class surgeons.”

The new office includes on-site, state-of-the-art digital X-ray services, which are both more convenient for patients and provide a higher quality of care, according to Abrahams. “Our goal at BSSNY has always been to give our patients the most advanced technology, along with the highest quality care from world-class physicians,” he said.

Founded in 1958 by the first neurosurgeon in the Hudson Valley, the private practice now includes 10 neurosurgeons and four board-certified spinal orthopedic surgeons who perform more than 2,200 procedures each year.

A spokesman said Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York will continue to operate its office at 21 Reade Place in Poughkeepsie.