Fairfield dentist accused of defrauding Medicaid of $900K

The state has filed a False Claims Act lawsuit against a Fairfield dentist alleging that he engaged in a long-term, pervasive scheme to defraud Connecticut’s Medicaid program out of more than $900,000.

Aram Agadjanian, also known as Aram Yuri Agadzanov, is a licensed dentist and was enrolled as a dental provider in the Connecticut Medical Assistance Program, the state’s Medicaid program, from May 2009 to May 2015.

The Fairfield dentist primarily saw indigent and elderly Medicaid patients who were residents at assisted living facilities in Connecticut, according to Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen and state Department of Social Services Commissioner Roderick Bremby.

The complaint alleges that from April 2014 to April 2015, Agadjanian billed the state’s Medicaid program more than $900,000 for dental services allegedly provided – but never actually performed – to Connecticut Medical Assistance Program recipients. The disputed services include multisurface tooth restorations, sets of dentures and repairs to dentures.

The state further alleges that Agadjanian submitted claims for conflicting dental procedures that could not have been provided to his patients, such as claims for services performed on partial dentures for the same teeth for which cavities were purportedly filled and billed.

The Department of Social Services, the administering agency for the Connecticut Medical Assistance Program, has terminated Agadjanian’s provider agreement.

The lawsuit will seek to recover damages incurred by the state’s Medicaid program and to deter others from defrauding taxpayer funded programs in the future, Jepsen said.