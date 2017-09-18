Although both houses of the Connecticut legislature finally reached an accord on a state budget over the weekend, Gov. Dannel Malloy will likely veto it – with the probable result being at least several more days of the state operating without a budget.

On Sept. 15, three moderate Senate Democrats – Paul Doyle of Wethersfield, Gayle Slossberg of Milford and Joan Hartley of Waterbury – joined with 18 Republicans to pass the GOP budget plan by a 21-15 majority. The House then approved the plan by a 77-73 vote at 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 16.

Even before the House vote Malloy released a statement saying: “I believe the amended budget that passed in the Senate today is unbalanced, and if it were to reach my desk I would veto it.”

Malloy said the two-year, $40.7 billion GOP plan “relies on too many unrealistic savings, it contains immense cuts to higher education, and it would violate existing state contracts with our employees, resulting in costly legal battles for years to come.”

Malloy added that “it is incumbent on the legislature to reach a new agreement soon – one that is realistic and, ideally, bipartisan.”

Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano (R-North Haven) responded, “This is a budget that restores education funding for our schools, that holds towns and cities harmless to cuts over the next two years, that restores funding for core social services that help the most vulnerable, and that does not impose new taxes on CT residents.

“This historic and now bipartisan budget deserves support, not a veto from the governor,” Fasano continued. “A veto will mean chaos as the governor’s drastic executive order cuts to schools would go into effect in October and the state’s deficit becomes harder to solve as each day goes by. A veto should not stand in the way of a budget that aims to restore confidence in our state.”

Details of the GOP plan can be found here.

Malloy’s office did not provide a timeframe for the governor’s promised veto; the bill is still being processed and as of noon today had not yet been submitted to Malloy.

“My door remains open, and I remain ready to work with all sides,” Malloy said. “We know our financial problems will get significantly worse in October, resulting in massive cuts to towns, hospitals, private providers, and others. Connecticut is counting on us – let’s keep working.”