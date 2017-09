Anchor Health Properties has acquired Cross Street Medical Center in Norwalk from Marcus Partners for $23 million.

Tenants at the 71,401-square-foot building at 40 Cross St. include Norwalk Surgery Center/Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent’s MultiSpecialty Group, WestMed (formerly Norwalk Medical Group) and the Center for Advanced Pediatrics.

Frank Nelson, Michael Greeley and Danielle DeMarco of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller in the deal.