Pace University to host business-focused cybersecurity conference

Pace University and The Business Council of Westchester will host a conference on cybersecurity in business in October, featuring the Manhattan district attorney, a former top tier National Security Agency administrator and a number of professionals in the private sector.

The conference, titled “Cyberstorm: Cybersecurity in Business,” will be held at Pace’s Pleasantville campus from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The conference includes breakfast and lunch keynotes, panels, breakout sessions and networking opportunities.

Speakers will cover a range topics focused on cybercrime and cybersecurity in business and government.

Registration and tickets are available here. Tickets are $75 before Sept. 15 and $105 after.

The lunchtime keynote will be given by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. The breakfast keynote comes from Timothy T. Lunderman, senior cybersecurity administrator for World Wide Technology and former top tier administrator for the NSA.

Other panelists include:

• Marene Allison, vice president and chief information security, Johnson & Johnson;

• Venkata Ramdas Avasarala, head of cybersecurity sales, North America at Tata Consultancy Services;

• Nicholas Donofrio, IBM fellow emeritus and retired IBM executive vice president, innovation and technology;

• Bill Moylan, senior director, cyber investigations at Kroll Cyber Security LLC;

• Alexander N.M. Niejelow, senior vice president, cybersecurity coordination and advocacy at MasterCard;

• Yigal Rechtman, managing member, Rechtman CPA PLLC; and

• Josh Stabiner, chief information security officer and head of technology infrastructure at Pine River Capital Management LP.