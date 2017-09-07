MIT Press picks Westchester Publishing Services for book work

Danbury-based Westchester Publishing Services has signed an agreement in which it will provide U.S.-based editorial services and offshore composition (typesetting) services for many of the books published each year by The MIT Press.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“In seeking a vendor to handle our pre-press editorial and composition work, it was our first priority to find a provider who has a long and proven track record of delivering top quality U.S.-based editorial services to ensure our books are handled with the same care and attention as we would give them. We are confident we have found those unique qualities in the Danbury, Connecticut-based Westchester editorial services team led by Susan Baker,” said Brent Oberlin, director of finance and operations at The MIT Press.

Founded in 1969, Westchester Publishing Services became the only U.S. employee-owned company concentrating in editorial, composition and digital conversion services in 2014. Its other clients include Macmillan, Harvard University Press, W.W. Norton, and Bloomsbury.

The MIT Press, which is affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, publishes over 200 titles each year.