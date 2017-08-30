Home Hudson Valley Tappan Zee bridge contractor sells Wappingers Falls industrial building

Tappan Zee bridge contractor sells Wappingers Falls industrial building

John Golden
1418 Route 9D in Wappingers Falls.

A major contractor on the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement project has sold an 8,400-square-foot industrial building at 1418 Route 9D in Wappingers Falls for $1.125 million, or approximately $134 per square foot, Houlihan Lawrence Commercial Group announced.

The single-story, steel-constructed building was sold to Roger Realty, a Dutchess County real estate company, by Granite Construction Northeast, a California company with a regional office in Tarrytown. Granite Construction is one of four companies that form Tappan Zee Constructors LLC, the joint-venture consortium awarded an approximately $3.1 billion contract by the state in late 2012 to design and build the newly named Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Nicholas Licari, an associate broker at Houlihan Lawrence Commercial Group, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was represented by Geraldine Jennings, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties in LaGrangeville.

