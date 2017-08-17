Printhouse apartment developers break ground in New Rochelle

Megalith Capital Management and partner East & Hudson broke ground on Aug. 16 for The Printhouse, a six-story, 71-unit apartment building in downtown New Rochelle.

The Printhouse is being built at 165 Huguenot St., next to Trump Plaza, across the street from New Roc City entertainment complex and a quick walk to the Metro-North Railroad station.

The name is inspired by the property’s previous use. Lloyd Machinery Ltd., which sold and serviced graphic arts machinery, occupied the office building that was razed to make way for the apartments.

Anup Misra of East & Hudson said last year that the apartments are designed for millennials who are priced out of Manhattan and Brooklyn and who want a quick commute to the city.

It will feature lots of technology and creative spaces, he said.

The building will have studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Seven units will be priced below market rates.

There will be a rooftop terrace, lounge, fitness center and plenty of parking. The ground floor will have retail space.

East & Hudson is based in Mount Vernon and was founded by Misra, an architect, and Stanley Conway, a real estate broker. It is also working on Ten Com, a 9-story, 200-unit apartment building at 10 Commerce Dr., New Rochelle.

Megalith is based in Manhattan and has a portfolio of more than 1 million square feet of condominiums and apartment buildings valued at $1.3 billion.