New York Medical College awarded $500,000 federal research grant

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a $503,938 grant for research at New York Medical College in Valhalla.

The grant will support the work of Dr. Sachin Gupte, an associate professor of pharmacology, who studies vascular disease and heart failure.

Gupte’s lab looks for new therapies for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension, heart failure induced by hypertension and coronary artery disease associated with metabolic syndrome.

The lab is studying the relationship between metabolic adaptation and cardiovascular function, using biochemical, molecular, pharmacological and genetic techniques.

The grant was announced by U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey, a Democrat whose district includes central and northwestern Westchester County and all of Rockland County.