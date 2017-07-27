Hillary Clinton to be honored at Business Council of Westchester fall dinner

Hillary Clinton will be the featured speaker at the Business Council of Westchester annual fall dinner.

Clinton, a Chappaqua resident and longtime Democratic Party leader, will be presented the business group’s Westchester Global Leadership Laureate Award at the event on Nov. 20 at the Hilton Westchester in Rye Brook

“We are pleased to present Westchester’s own Hillary Rodham Clinton with this special award in recognition of her lifetime of achievement in New York, the nation and the world,’’ said Marsha Gordon, Business Council of Westchester president and CEO.

Clinton has spent four decades in public service, including serving as U.S. senator from New York from 2001 to 2009; U.S. secretary of state from 2009 to 2013; and first lady in the White House during Bill Clinton’s presidency from 1993 to 2001. In 2016,

Clinton became the first woman nominated for president by a major U.S. political party. She was defeated in the November election by Republican Party candidate Donald Trump.

For more information, visit bcw.org.