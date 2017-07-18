Grand opening announced for Stamford subdivision

The partnership between Regency Developers LLC and Brooklyn Realty Holdings LLC has announced the grand opening of their latest venture, a 10-lot residential subdivision in Stamford.

Two houses in the Walnut Ridge Place project, near High Ridge Road, have been completed and are for sale.

Regency Developers President Tovi Mermelstein said the property is the first 10-lot single-family home subdivision in the Stamford mid-city area for nearly 20 years.

Listing agent Barbara Hickey of William Pitt Sotheby’s Realty said the traditional colonial houses range in size from 3,000 to 4,000 square feet, with pricing starting at $945,000.