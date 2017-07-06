Stamford’s beauty care firm PDC Brands sold for $1.425 billion

Boston-based private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners has completed the $1.425 billion sale of Stamford’s PDC Brands to CVC Capital Partners. Beauty and personal care products company PDC’s portfolio includes such brands as Dr. Teal’s, Cantu, Body Fantasies, BOD Man and Eylure. It was acquired by Yellow Wood Partners five years ago.

Dana Schmaltz, Yellow Wood Partners founding partner, said that PDC’s revenues had quadrupled since that acquisition.

He said that Yellow Wood’s focus going forward would be to seek similar companies to grow its portfolio in the drug, food, specialty, club and e-commerce sectors.

New York City-based CVC manages capital on behalf of more than 300 institutional, governmental and private investors worldwide.