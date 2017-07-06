Redding Roadhouse shuts down again

Redding Roadhouse, a longtime restaurant on Route 53 in Redding, has ceased operations for the second time in three years.

Opened in 1985, the Redding Roadhouse offered a mix of seasonal cuisine and pub fare along with live music on Friday and Saturday nights. The restaurant first closed in May 2014 after its then-owners failed to reach a lease agreement with their landlord, only to reopen five months later under new management. On Monday, it announced its closing via its Facebook page.

“The Roadhouse has officially closed its doors for business today,” the announcement said. “After a very long few years we have decided it’s best to regroup and find a candidate most excited to keeping the charm alive at The Roadhouse. We thank you for your continued support and your patronage through the years.”