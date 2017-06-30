Elmwood Country Club selling property, laying off 76 employees

Elmwood Country Club on Dobbs Ferry Road in Greenburgh will sell its property and lay off 76 employees, according to a notice its management filed with the state Department of Labor.

Elmwood Country Club filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, known as WARN notice, with the state that said it would lay off 76 employees by Sept. 30. As the reason for the employee dislocation, Elmwood said the property is being sold.

Elmwood is a member-owned club on 100 acres of property three miles west of downtown White Plains between the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Sprain Brook Parkway on Dobbs Ferry Road. The club features an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, an Olympic-size pool and a fitness center, according to course literature on its website.

Messages left for comment with Elmwood’s management were not immediately returned.