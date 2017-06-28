Malloy: GOP health care bill could cost Conn. $2.9B

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is warning that the current version of the Senate Republican health care bill would cost Connecticut as much as $2.9 billion in annual costs while imperiling the coverage of tens of thousands of state residents.

The governor cited an analysis of the bill – formally known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act – by the state’s

Office of Policy and Management, which concluded that between 80,000 and 230,000 residents will no longer be served by Medicaid while nearly 6,500 Access Health CT enrollees would no longer qualify for that program. The analysis also determined that the bill’s proposed elimination of the individual and employer mandate could increase premiums by an estimated 10 to 15 percent. Repealing the Cost Sharing Reduction Program could increase premiums by an additional 20 percent.

“Plain and simple, the Senate Republican version of Trumpcare is a greater disaster for the people of Connecticut than the version passed by House Republicans,” Malloy said.

“It is appalling and needs to be stopped in its tracks. This bill has the potential to result in a devastating cost shift of nearly $3 billion to Connecticut and could eliminate access to health care for tens of thousands of our residents, needlessly putting their lives at risk. Particularly for some of our most vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, premiums and costs will increase, making coverage unaffordable.”