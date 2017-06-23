Fairfield County tops in paying state income tax

Fairfield County is #1 in the state when it comes to paying income taxes, which may not come as much of a surprise for its residents.

According to just-released statistics by the State Department of Revenue Services, the 26,471 people filing taxes in Greenwich led the way in 2015, paying $650,278,422 to the government – well ahead of Stamford’s 60,309 taxpayers, in second place at $264,165,119.

On a per-capita basis, New Canaan’s 7,962 filers topped all other state municipalities at $27,471, besting second-place Greenwich’s $24,566, which in turn edged out third-place Darien’s 8,261 taxpayers at $24,187.

North Canaan’s 361 tax filers made for the lowest total in the state, at $633,899, while on a per-capita basis Bridgeport’s 59,246 taxpayers got away with just $999 each.