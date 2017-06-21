New Rochelle council selects MacQuesten Development for firehouse site

New Rochelle City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the selection of MacQuesten Development to relocate a fire station and use that land for a residential tower.

The proposed project will establish an eastern gateway to downtown, Mayor Noam Bramson said at a ceremony after council members voted.

He said the deal demonstrates the momentum that has been building “day by day, week by week, month by month” on the city’s ambitious plans to redevelop downtown.

Rella Fogliano, president of MacQuesten Development, said she was “thrilled beyond belief” to have the opportunity to change the city’s skyline.

The site is at 45 Harrison St., near Interstate 95 and Huguenot and Main streets. The work will be tricky because the developer has to relocate Fire Station 1, but may not interrupt the public safety activities.

MacQuesten official Joe Apicella told the council at a May 9 public hearing that contractors will work around the fire station for 18 months as the company builds a new station.

The company wants to build the new fire station at 65 River St. Apicella has indicated to the council that the city might need to use the eminent domain process to seize the property from Post Marine Supply.

The developer has brought on Mitchell Associates Architects, a firm that specializes in building firehouses, to plan and build the station.

MacQuesten has proposed building a 27-story tower with 282 apartments, retail space, office space and a parking garage on the current fire station land.

A planning department committee recommended MacQuesten’s proposal over a concept presented by a partnership of the Richman Group and Brock Services Corp.

Construction of the mixed-use tower and fire station could begin early next year, Luiz Aragon, commissioner of development, recently told the city council.