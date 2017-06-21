Barbara and Ray Dalio cited as Connecticut’s most generous philanthropists

When it comes to philanthropic generosity, Connecticut’s deepest pockets belong to Ray Dalio, founder of the Westport-based hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, and his wife, Barbara Dalio.

According to data released by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, the Greenwich-based couple are Connecticut’s most generous philanthropists, with $87.1 million donated to charitable groups since 2000. The bulk of their giving took place in 2015 with $65 million to their Dalio Foundation, which The Chronicle of Philanthropy identified as a grant maker that “supports environmental, medical research, and K-12 education causes.”

Ray Dalio earned an estimated $1.4 billion in 2016, according to Forbes’ annual list of the highest-earning hedge fund managers and traders; his Bridgewater Associates is the world’s largest hedge fund firm, with $160 billion under management.