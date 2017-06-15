PetVet Care Centers nets $675 million in debt financing

Westport-based PetVet Care Centers has received $675 million in debt financing from Golub Capital. The credit asset management firm previously acted as joint lead arranger, joint bookrunner and administrative agent on a $232.25 million senior credit facility to support the $440 million acquisition of PetVet by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in January 2015.

As of March 31, PetVet operated 98 general practice, specialty, and hybrid veterinary hospitals, including Newtown Veterinary Specialists and South Wilton Veterinary Group, across 19 states. It employs over 600 general veterinarians and board certified specialists, ranging from emergency critical care to cardiology and orthopedic surgery.