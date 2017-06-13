David Malinas named president of ITT industrial process business

David J. Malinas has been named to lead the roughly 2,500-employee Industrial Process business of ITT Inc. as its president, the global technology manufacturer in White Plains announced on Monday.

Malinas, who reports to ITT COO Luca Savi, is responsible for delivering the strategic and operating plans of a business with 2016 revenues of approximately $830 million. It designs and manufactures highly engineered pumps and valves for the oil and gas, chemical, mining and industrial markets, including such longstanding brands as Goulds Pumps.

Malinas joins ITT from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a biotechnology product development company in Waltham, Massachusetts, where he most recently served as vice president and general manager of the controlled temperature technologies business unit. He previously held business and manufacturing leadership positions at Danaher Corp. and Energizer Holdings.

ITT CEO and President Denise Ramos in announcing his appointment called Malinas “a strong global leader with an impressive track record. He has a strong operational background and deep experience in key areas such as strategy, marketing and new product development, process improvement and people leadership. These capabilities – along with his proven ability to transform business performance – will be a strong strategic fit for ITT and help IP drive operational excellence, strengthen customer intimacy and accelerate global growth.”

Headquartered at 1133 Westchester Ave. in White Plains with employees in more than 35 countries, ITT manufactures highly engineered critical components and customized technology for the energy, transportation and industrial markets. The company reported 2016 revenues of $2.4 billion.