EMT course at Danbury Hospital

Western Connecticut Health Network Emergency Medical Services will offer a three-month Basic Emergency Medical Technician Course (EMT) at Danbury Hospital from June 21 through Aug. 19. Sessions are Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Upon completion, course participants will be qualified to take the National Registry exams to receive Connecticut and National EMT-B certification. Organizers say participants benefit from resources that exceed state and national EMS program requirements by providing more hands-on experience and follow-up with real world practice in the emergency department and on ambulance vehicles along with certified EMTs and paramedics.

The fee is $895 and includes both course and workbook materials. All students will be subject to a criminal background check. More information at danburyhospital.org/event-listing/emt-basic-course.