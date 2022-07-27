Bridgeport multifamily property sells for $885K

National Multifamily Corp. announced the sale of 35 Butler Ave. in Bridgeport for $885,000.

The three-story brick walk-up was built in 1920 and consists of six three-bedroom apartments. Matt Cawley, founder and president of National Multifamily Corp., represented the seller, 35

Butler LLC, and procured the seller, an unnamed Fairfield County-based investor.

“We had extreme interest in the property which was fully marketed and created an over-ask bidding war within the first week of hitting the market,” said Cawley. “The property will add nicely into the portfolio of the Fairfield County investors who won the bidding over multiple New York City investors.”