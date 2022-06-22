Home Fairfield Connecticut in new partnership with International LGBTQ+ Travel Association

By
Phil Hall
The Connecticut Office of Tourism has entered into a partnership with the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), making it the first state to join the association at the global partner level.

The partnership follows the recent launch of Connecticut Office of Tourism’s new multi-million-dollar campaign “Find Your Vibe,” which includes the LGBTQ+ community as part of its focus. The state’s newly updated tourism website, CTvisit.com, features an LGBTQ+ section

“We’re thrilled and honored to join IGLTA in their mission of advancing LGBTQ+ travel,” Noelle P. Stevenson, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said. “The LGBTQ+ community has always been an integral part of Connecticut’s fiber and the state’s tourism industry, and we’re putting that message front and center all year round in everything we do.”

Phil Hall
