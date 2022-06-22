Connecticut in new partnership with International LGBTQ+ Travel Association

The Connecticut Office of Tourism has entered into a partnership with the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), making it the first state to join the association at the global partner level.

The partnership follows the recent launch of Connecticut Office of Tourism’s new multi-million-dollar campaign “Find Your Vibe,” which includes the LGBTQ+ community as part of its focus. The state’s newly updated tourism website, CTvisit.com, features an LGBTQ+ section

“We’re thrilled and honored to join IGLTA in their mission of advancing LGBTQ+ travel,” Noelle P. Stevenson, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said. “The LGBTQ+ community has always been an integral part of Connecticut’s fiber and the state’s tourism industry, and we’re putting that message front and center all year round in everything we do.”