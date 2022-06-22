Home Entertainment Upstate Films debuts ‘$5 Wednesday Movies’ at its Hudson Valley theaters

Upstate Films debuts ‘$5 Wednesday Movies’ at its Hudson Valley theaters

By
Phil Hall
-

Upstate Films is cutting the price of Wednesday movie tickets at its two Hudson Valley cinemas.

The company has introduced “$5 Wednesday Movies” at its Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck and Orpheum Theater in Saugerties. The reduced ticket price is for all general admissions, with the exception of special events.

The premiere offerings for the “$5 Wednesday Movies” are “Reversing Roe,” “Brian and Charles” and “Cha Cha Real Smooth” at the Starr Cinema and “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” and “Jurassic Park Dominion” at the Orpheum Theater.

Photo: “Jurassic World Dominion,” courtesy of Universal Pictures

Previous articleFilmmaker Jason Blum donates $10M to Vassar College
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here