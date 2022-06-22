Upstate Films debuts ‘$5 Wednesday Movies’ at its Hudson Valley theaters

Upstate Films is cutting the price of Wednesday movie tickets at its two Hudson Valley cinemas.

The company has introduced “$5 Wednesday Movies” at its Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck and Orpheum Theater in Saugerties. The reduced ticket price is for all general admissions, with the exception of special events.

The premiere offerings for the “$5 Wednesday Movies” are “Reversing Roe,” “Brian and Charles” and “Cha Cha Real Smooth” at the Starr Cinema and “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” and “Jurassic Park Dominion” at the Orpheum Theater.

Photo: “Jurassic World Dominion,” courtesy of Universal Pictures