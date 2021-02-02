Stark Office Suites adds second Stamford location

Stark Office Suites has expanded its presence in Stamford by adding a location at 750 E. Main St.

Combined with its existing location at 243 Tresser Boulevard, the company now offers 22,500 square feet in the city.

“Staying local is the new normal, and Stamford is a bustling city with a direct link to Manhattan,” said Adam J. Stark, president of Stark Office Suites. “Now, with two premier properties, we offer a broader range of options for professionals and entrepreneurs in this great city.”

Stark Office Suites offers premium turn-key full-time single offices or managed suites as well as virtual office options, multiple conference room venues and state-of-the-art technology, including a complete fiber-optic solution.

The Main Street location also features a gym, cafeteria, and game room.

“Many companies are beginning to move forward and seeking to grow in an intelligent way,” Stark said. “There are massive challenges for everyone, of course, but the Westchester and Fairfield office markets are positioned for long-term growth, and we will continue to look for opportunities to grow here.”

Eric Goldschmidt of Goldschmidt & Associates represented Stark Office Suites in the Main Street transaction.