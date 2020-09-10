Martha Stewart adds CBD line to her retail empire

Add Martha Stewart to the growing list of celebrities who have joined the expanding CBD/cannabis market.

Canopy Growth Corp. of Canada announced its new line this morning – Martha Stewart CBD – that will feature hemp-derived wellness supplements with “flavor profiles inspired by some of Martha’s most popular recipes.” And with Stewart being an animal lover, there will be a CBD pet line coming later this year.

According to a statement by the company, the natural, “gourmet flavored wellness gummies, soft gels and oil drops” were put together by the Bedford resident and Canopy Growth scientists. She joined forces with the company in February 2019 to develop the products. Her TV cooking partner, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., aka Snoop Dogg, allied with Canopy in 2016 to create Leafs by Snoop brand in Canada.

Though Canopy is based in Smiths Falls, just north of the New York state border, the products are made in the U.S., the company said.

Stewart, who was featured on the cover of the Business Journal’s sister publication WAG magazine in July 2014, had this to say about her new venture: “I’ve found that CBD supplements are a simple way to enhance my own health and wellness, especially when it comes to managing the stresses of daily life.

“I set out to create the most delicious CBD products on the market,” she continued, “drawing inspiration from some of my favorite recipes and flavor profiles from my greenhouse and gardens. My wellness gummies closely resemble the French confections, pâte de fruits, rather than the sticky, overly sweet versions you might find elsewhere.”

Her products include gummies in: Citrus Medley – Meyer lemon, kumquat and blood orange flavors; Berry Medley – raspberry, huckleberry and black raspberry flavors; unflavored soft gels; and 750mg oil drops in blood orange, Meyer lemon and unflavored. The 30-count gummies sell for $34.99, while the 30-count soft gels and the oil drops both sell for $44.99.

“We are committed to leading the CBD industry by providing trusted brands, which is why we’ve chosen to collaborate with Martha Stewart, someone who people turn to for advice on living well,” said Canopy Growth CEO David Klein, whose cannabis and hemp company operates retail shops across Canada under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke brands.

Canopy is backed by big money in the form of Victor, New York-based Constellation Brands, of which Klein is the former CFO. In May, Constellation Brands upped its stake in Canopy from 10% to 38.6%.

In addition to Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Canopy’s other collaborators include actor Seth Rogen, writer/producer Evan Goldberg and singer Drake.

The CBD/hemp/pot market is crowded with celebrities ranging from the grandfather of the space, singer Willie Nelson, comic/actor Tommy Chong and boxer Mike Tyson to comic/TV host Whoopi Goldberg, comedian Chelsea Handler and even unretired NFL player Rob Gronkowski.