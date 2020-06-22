Audit finds no wrongdoing by Michael Handler in move from Stamford city post to BLT

Despite suspicions to the contrary, Michael Handler did not misuse his office as Stamford’s director of administration, according to a report by auditor PKF O’Connor Davies.

Handler resigned from the Stamford post in February, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family, and that he had no other job lined up. But a few days later came word that he was joining the executive board of developer Building and Land Technology (BLT), with which he had frequently conducted business as a Stamford official.

In response, Stamford Mayor David Martin ordered reviews of all major transactions between the city and BLT that Handler had negotiated.

“I have confidence in director Handler and his ethical conduct while working on behalf of the city,” Martin said at the time. “Nevertheless, I intend to address this matter head-on.”

PKF O’Connor Davies has now completed that review and “did not note any terms that we would consider to be above standard commercial property lease terms,” according to its report.

Meanwhile, Handler – a New Canaan resident who ran an unsuccessful campaign to become the Republican nominee for governor in the last election – has also resigned from his volunteer position as director of New Canaan’s Office of Emergency Management, at the request of First Selectman Kevin Moynihan.

At issue were fierce disagreements between Handler and the town’s health department over the necessary frequency of COVID-19 testing, with Handler pushing to expand New Canaan’s testing efforts from three to five times a week.

Handler served in the emergency management position for about nine years.