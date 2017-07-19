Stamford CFO Michael Handler joins crowded race for governor

Stamford Director of Administration Michael Handler has formally entered the 2018 governor’s race.

The New Canaan resident, who is also volunteer director of that town’s Office of Emergency Management, said his Stamford responsibilities include those of a chief operating officer, chief administrative officer and chief financial officer.

During that time, Stamford has regained its AAA/AAA ratings; quadrupled its cash reserves; and negotiated the first labor contracts that obtained substantive concessions from unions, according to a statement that Handler released in making the announcement.

Handler was appointed by Stamford Mayor Michael Pavia, a Republican, in 2012 and continues to work under Mayor David Martin, a Democrat.

Handler joins a field of Republicans that has grown progressively crowded since incumbent Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy’s announcement in April that he would not seek a third term. His GOP rivals include Mayor Mark Boughton of Danbury, First Selectman Tim Herbst of Trumbull and Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti. Democrats include Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and state Comptroller Kevin Lembo.