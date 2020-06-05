Lamont moves Phase 2 reopening to June 17

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the shift in Connecticut’s Phase 2 reopening strategy by moving the June 20 target date up by three days.

The governor made his announcement on Twitter, stating: “To avoid having Phase 2 of Connecticut’s reopening efforts take effect during a busy Father’s Day weekend, we’re going to move it up a few days earlier to June 17. We’ll release additional safety guidance for businesses that fall under Phase 2 in the next couple of days.”

Lamont added a post-script tweet: “Our public health professionals are continuing to monitor test results for possible links to large demonstrations, but as long as COVID hospitalizations and infection rates remain low, we will be in a very good position for a June 17 Phase 2.”

The second phase includes all personal services – including hotels, gyms, movie theaters, and some indoor dining at restaurants – along with outdoor amusement parks, outdoor concerts, entertainment and events that are limited to a maximum of 50 people, bowling alleys, social clubs, public libraries, selected youth sports and the indoor exhibitions for museums, zoos and aquariums.