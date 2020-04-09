State investigates customer service complaints against Frontier Communications

The Office of Connecticut’s Attorney General and the Department of Consumer Protection have begun a probe of customer service problems involving Norwalk-based Frontier Communications.

The agencies noted the receipt of more than 1,000 consumer complaints about Frontier since June 2015, although it was not explained why the state waited nearly five years to move forward on this issue. Frontier, which acquired Southern New England Telephone Co. (SNET) in 2014, has been accused by its customers of shoddy quality service in its telephone, television and internet services, charging for returned equipment and cancelled services, billing that exceeded promised rates and unsatisfactory customer service.

In this investigation, the state agencies issued a civil investigative demand for accessing Frontier’s customer service and billing records to determine whether the company violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

“Since Frontier took over SNET, we have seen a steady onslaught of consumer complaints ranging from poor service quality and customer service to improper charges and excessive rates,” said Attorney General William Tong, who added that “Frontier made promises to Connecticut that they had the ability to provide safe, adequate and reliable service, and they need to live up to that promise now.”

“It’s important that consumers and families get what they pay for – especially when it comes to utilities like internet access that are increasingly important in everyday life,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said.

Frontier did not issue a public comment on the state probe.