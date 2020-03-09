Hockey champ Brad Richards’ Greenwich home discounted with $8.9M listing

The Greenwich mansion of two-time Stanley Cup champion Brad Richards has been relisted at a reduced price of $8.9 million after failing to sell over the past two years.

The Georgian Colonial property at 16 Chimney Corner Lane was built in 1922 and is on a 1-acre waterfront lot with access to Indian Harbor. The residence is a 7,551-square-foot home consisting of five bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half-baths. The property also includes a heated pool, a guest house and a dock.

Richards, who spent 16 years in the National Hockey League and won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004 and the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015, acquired the property in March 2017 for $8.5 million.

The house was listed for sale in May 2018 at $11.9 million and was discounted twice before being removed from the market in May 2019 at $10.2 million.