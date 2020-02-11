Westfair Communications to honor family-owned businesses

At the foundation of the U.S. economy are family-owned businesses and leaders among them will be honored Feb. 25 by Westfair Communications during an event to be held at 1133 Westchester Ave. in White Plains beginning at 5:30 p.m.

According to the latest statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau and the nonprofit Conway Center for Family Business, family businesses account for 64% of the U.S. gross domestic product and 78% of all new job creation. The Census Bureau calculates that family companies comprise 90% of all business enterprises in the U.S.

It’s been estimated that about 35% of the Fortune 500 companies are family controlled.

Family-controlled firms produce a return on investment that’s estimated at 6.65% greater than non-family firms, according to the figures reported by the Conway Center.

This is the seventh year for the event. Westfair publishes the Westchester County Business Journal, Fairfield County Business Journal and WAG magazine.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit The Catherine Violet Hubbard Foundation. Catherine was a student at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. On Dec. 4, 2012, a gunman entered the school and killed the 6-year-old girl, 19 other children and six adults. The foundation, which honors her memory and love of animals, has established a 34-acre sanctuary in Newtown that is open to the public. Plans are for it to eventually have animals on-site.

Keynote speaker for the event is business writer Charles Slack, whose works include profiles of some of America’s business pioneers. Slack’s latest book is “Liberty’s First Crisis, which explores individual liberty and freedom of speech.

The businesses being honored are:

AFC Urgent Care Bridgeport, an urgent care center and walk-in clinic serving families in Bridgeport, Stratford, Fairfield and Trumbull.

Albert Palancia Agency, Inc., a property and casualty insurance agency for all types of construction, real estate and hospitality insurance.

AMHAC. All Makes Heating & Air Conditioning Corporation is a family-owned, award-winning heating and air conditioning company that has been in business for more than 60 years.

Bilotta Kitchen & Home, a leader in residential kitchen projects with award-winning designers unmatched for their talent, passion and innovation.

BMW of Darien dealership that strives to provide the most compelling car buying and ownership experience through commitment to exceptional customer service.

Cartwright & Daughters Tent & Party Rentals, a full-service tent and event rental company with every color table linen, dozens of dinnerware options, thousands of tables, chairs and tents to accommodate hundreds of guests.

Club Fit, a full-service health and fitness club that has fitness, aquatic centers, great kid activities, tennis and more than 155 classes weekly at each location.

D’Errico Jewelry LLC, which takes you into the joy, excitement, delight and sparkle of this symbol of love – the diamond.

E.L. Wagner Co., Inc., unmatched residential and commercial pool construction, with special emphasis on high-end projects for discerning homeowners looking to build, renovate or upgrade a custom pool or backyard.

Eye Designs of Westchester, a full-service optical store with two locations in Scarsdale and Armonk. Each location features independent lines from different countries.

Gavin Audiology and Hearing Aids PLLC, a family practice whose goal is to help you hear your world.

HealthSearch Group, a leading and innovative search firm with local expertise and a national reach.

Little Friends, a full-service, childcare facility building a loving, safe, fun and positive environment for young children, their families and staff members.

McMichael Yacht Brokers, providing services to the boating public, including fuel and provisioning while servicing the needs of sailors, fishermen and recreational boaters of Long Island Sound.

Milo Kleinberg Design Associates (MKDA), a growing national interior design and architecture firm.

Nazzaro Inc., offering a wide variety of excavation services including pond restoration and construction.

New Crystal Restoration, holding the distinction as Westchester County’s first and oldest emergency fire and water damage restoration company.

Oak and Almond Restaurant, a Tuscan oven restaurant group fueled from oak and almond woods providing an earthy quality to menu items.

Paraco Gas, one of the largest independently owned propane companies in the Northeast.

Plaza Realty & Management Corp. is a complete real estate company specializing in property management, both residential and commercial, real estate sales and leasing and a select area of specialty services.

Trapp Opticians, a retail optical company with referrals from doctors who specialize in eye exams and post-surgical eye patients.

Westchester Funeral Home, Inc., which for more than five generations has served the communities of Eastchester, Bronxville, Yonkers and the surrounding areas.

Westerly Marina Inc., a facility that offers boat building, repairs and dock rentals that was voted the best marina in Westchester.

Event sponsors in the bronze category are: The Kensington Assisted Living Residence in White Plains; Yankwitt LLP; Val’s Putnam Wines & Liquors; and United Corporate Services, Inc.

Supporters include: Buzz Creators; Barnum Financial Group – The SKG Team; the Bristal Assisted Living; and Blossom Flower Shops.

Event information is available from Olivia D’Amelio at odamelio@westfairinc.com.