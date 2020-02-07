CSCU confirms community college tuition, fees to remain flat

The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities has confirmed that tuition and fees at the state’s 12 community colleges will remain flat this coming fall, while students at its four universities – including Western Connecticut State in Danbury – will pay roughly $400 or $800 more per year.

The Board of Regents for Higher Education unanimously approved the plan yesterday.

“For the first time in recent memory, community college students will not see a tuition and fee increase in the next academic year,” CSCU President Mark Ojakian said. “We are thrilled that the community colleges will remain the most affordable, accessible option for Connecticut students to pursue a high-quality education.”

Ojakian added that holding tuition flat at the community colleges was possible in large part due to savings already achieved through the administrative reorganization under his Students First plan, designed to consolidate all 12 schools into a single campus.

He said that Students First will save an estimated $10.9 million in FY 2020, and $16 million in FY 2021, largely through attrition in nonteaching areas.